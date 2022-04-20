Bears Sign Trio of Washington Draft Picks to Tryout Agreements
April 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Dru Krebs, defenseman Benton Maass, and goaltender Garin Bjorklund to amateur tryout agreements.
Krebs, 19, was selected by the Washington Capitals in the 6th round of the 2021 NHL Draft. He appeared in 66 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League this season, striking for 19 points (4g, 15a). The 6'0", 180-pound defender has tallied 43 points (7g, 36a) in 144 career WHL games.
Maass, 23, was selected by the Capitals in the 6th round of the 2017 NHL Draft. After four years at the University of New Hampshire, Maass transferred to Minnesota State University for the 2021-22 season, helping the Mavericks to the NCAA Tournament title game. The 6'3", 201-pound blue liner scored 14 points (3g, 11a) in 42 games for Minnesota State, and the native of Elk River, Minn. collected 51 points (13g, 38a) in 162 career NCAA games.
Bjorklund, 19, was Washington's 6th round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He appeared in 48 games for the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers, recording a 8-36-2 record with a 4.26 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage. In 96 career WHL games, the 6'2", 178-pound goaltender is 40-48-4 with a .892 save percentage.
The Bears return to action on Friday at Lehigh Valley. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at the PPL Center. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network or viewed on AHLTV.
