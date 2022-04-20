Silver Knights Win in OT against the Gulls
April 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Diego Gulls, 3-2, in OT at The Dollar Loan Center on Tuesday night.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Pavel Dorofeyev opened the scoring 7:08 in the first period, giving the first lead of the night to the Silver Knights. Hunter Drew answered back for San Diego to tie up the score less than a minute and a half later. Daniil Miromanov gave the lead back to Henderson 57-seconds into the second frame. Alex Limoges tied the contest for the second time tonight late in the middle frame. After a scoreless third period and OT, the game went into the shootout. Paul Cotter scored in the sixth round to win the game, 3-2, for Henderson.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. PT and Saturday, April 23 at 4 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game, as well as The CW Las Vegas (Channel 33 or Cable 6) on April 23. Tickets are available here.
