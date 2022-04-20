Gulls Earn a Point in Shootout Loss at Henderson

The San Diego Gulls concluded their eight-game season series against the Henderson Silver Knights with a 3-2 shootout loss Tuesday night at Dollar Loan Center. San Diego earned points in all eight matchups (6-0-0-2) against Henderson this season, marking the second time in club history that the Gulls collected standings points in each contest of a season series against a divisional opponent (last: 2015-16 vs San Antonio Rampage (6-0-0-0)).

Alex Limoges scored his 12th power-play goal of the campaign to establish a new club record for power-play goals in a season (previous - 11, three times: C. Tropp 2016-17 & 2017-18, S. Carrick 2018-19). He leads the Gulls in goals, power-play goals, power-play points (18), and ranks tied for third in scoring with 22-15=37 points. Among AHL rookie leaders, Limoges ranks first in power-play goals, tied for fifth in goals and tied for 18th in scoring.

Hunter Drew recorded his 17th goal of the season at 8:36 of the first period to move into a tie for third on the club in scoring with 17-20=37 points. Bryce Kindopp earned the primary assist on the play for his 16th helper and 27th point of the campaign.

Lucas Elvenes and Nikolas Brouillard earned assists. Elvenes leads the Gulls in assists, power-play assists (14), and scoring with 10-29=39 points.

Lukas Dostal stopped 35-of-37 shots in the setback.

The Gulls begin a three-game homestand to close out their 2021-22 home schedule Wednesday, Apr. 20 against the Abbotsford Canucks at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On the game ending in a shootout:

Yeah, but, you know what, for us I think we...on the road I don't think we had our best skating legs early in the game, but we got working there. We're in a bit of a grind right now. I like that we hung in there. Our special teams came through at the end, too, to keep it a game. And then you go to a shootout. We made some good moves and it's unfortunate Dos (Lukas Dostal) fell on the first one too. It just kind of happened. At this point we're working on our game. I'm happy that we stuck together, and we'll see how we do tomorrow. We just gotta keep building.

On the selection process for shootout shooters:

Well, we haven't gone so much this year. It was a bit of whose got the ability to score. And when you look at the guys we sent at the beginning are the guys that have ability to score. Kinda give them a few pointers and then we'll see how we did after. But when we send the guys live we try to give them a bit of a plan, but also they need to find what's out there.

On earning standings points in every game against Henderson this season:

I just think AHL matchups sometimes your lineup is what it is at the time. I thought we played really well against them this year. Now we're kind of focusing on our game more than the opponent. They all have different styles. We try to work on some of the stuff so we get ready for the playoffs.

On keys to tomorrow's game:

A good start. Get invested in details. They're at home for three days, now they've (Abbotsford) been in San Diego for three days and it's what it is. You know, with COVID change of schedule we have to do. It's fine. We're just going to go home, get some rest and go at it tomorrow.

Alex Limoges

On setting the record for scoring the most power-play goals in as season:

Yeah, that's pretty cool. I don't know. I obviously didn't think too much of it tonight, just trying to get a win and obviously, it was a big goal to tie the game up. I had to break a little bad power-play streak there so, but its fun. It's cool. I don't know, to be up, to be tied with those guys who have a such a big name in San Diego history- it's fun to be up there with them.

On what he liked about the team's effort tonight:

It was a close one. You know, I thought there were periods of time where we really put our game back together and had a lot of control in the offensive zone and getting some looks so that was fun. It's kind of been a hard stretch over the past couple of weeks, but tonight, with finding some looks and some bounces, that was fun and kind of reassuring.

On the biggest key to playing against Abbotsford tomorrow:

Just to come out and play fast. We know they're a hard team to play against, they grind and they're very fast. So, you know, just keep playing our game with a little more execution here and there and a little couple better looks at the net and bearing down to put the pucks in. So, a bunch of things, but right now we've got to get some rest and have a good bus trip back and try to come out as much as we can tomorrow.

