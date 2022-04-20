Comets Clinch North Division with Win over Monsters

April 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets came into the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday night needing two points to secure the North Division's top spot heading into the playoffs and they achieved their goal with a win over the Cleveland Monsters by a 4-3 decision.

In the first period, the Comets started the scoring after Aarne Talvitie redirected a pass from Joe Gambardella into the back of the cage at 12:49. It was Talvitie's 12th goal of the season. The period ended with the Comets holding a 1-0 lead. But it was the second period that saw the Monsters go up a goal after getting the first of two straight when defenseman Jake Christiansen scored on the power-play at 11:42 tying the contest at 1-1. This was followed up by a shot from the point by another Comets defenseman, Cole Clayton at 15:10 on a wrist-shot through a screen. At the conclusion of forty minutes, the Comets trailed 2-1.

In the third, defenseman Jarrod Gourley, who was skating in his first ever AHL game, struck to tie the contest just 66 seconds into the period launched a shot that went off the crossbar and in past Cam Johnson. The goal was assisted by Graeme Clarke and Talvitie. Then, it was Chase DeLeo who gave the Comets a 3-2 lead at 2:25 after he scored with a wrist shot that went over the glove of Johnson. During the period, Schmid and the Comets successful killed off a long five-on-three against them. Alex Holtz struck for his 25th of the year on a shot between his legs at 13:34 putting the Comets up 4-2. Clarke and Talvitie added to their nights with another point. The Monsters came back, and it was an unassisted goal by Thomas Schemitsch who picked his spot on the glove side of Schmid at 15:35. This cut the Comets lead to 4-3. It wasn't enough to thwart the eventual Comets victory and the North Division crown.

The Comets return to action tonight against the Monsters before returning home next Friday for the final home game of the regular season. The game starts at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.