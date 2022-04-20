San Diego Gulls Sign Forward Logan Nijhoff to ATO
April 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Logan Nijhoff to an amateur tryout (ATO).
Nijhoff, 20 (6/23/01), recorded 25-24=49 points and 85 penalty minutes (PIM) in 57 games in 2021-22 with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL), setting career highs in assists, faceoff percentage (58.3%), goals, PIM and points. The 6-0, 189-pound forward won a team leading 818-of-1404 faceoffs (58.3%), ranking third among WHL skaters in faceoff win percentage and fifth in faceoff wins.
A native of Comox, British Columbia, Nijhoff earned 61-62=123 points and 253 PIM in 231 career WHL games with the Regina Pats from 2017-2022, serving as the team's captain for the last two seasons. He won the 2022 Hockey Gives Blood Dayna Brons Honorary Award for his outstanding dedication towards patients who rely on blood and stem cell products in Canada, raising $8,180 for Canadian Blood Services during the 2021-22 season.
