Greer Returns to Comets Lineup

April 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward AJ Greer has been reassigned to the Utica Comets. Also, Utica General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has recalled Patrick Grasso from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.

Greer, a 25-year-old native of Joliette, Que., has skated in 50 games with the Comets this season scoring 22 goals and 28 assists for 50 points. Those totals represent career high numbers in the AHL for Greer. As a rookie in 2016-17, he participated in the AHL All-Star Classic and received the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the AHL's Man of the Year in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the San Antonio community. This season, Greer played in nine games with the Devils scoring one goal one done assist for two points.

Grasso, 25, played five games for the Comets this season registering one assists. This year, he played 68 games for the Thunder while scoring 26 goals and 24 assists for 50 points placing him first on the team in goals scored and second in points. The former forward from the University of New Hampshire played in 138 games, scoring 49 goals and 48 assists for 97 points over five seasons of NCAA hockey. Grasso, 5-foot-7, 170-pounds, made the 2016-17 Hockey East All-Rookie Team and captured the Len Ceglarski Hockey East Sportsmanship award for the 2020-21 season.

The Comets return to action tonight against the Monsters before returning home next Friday for the final home game of the regular season. The game starts at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

