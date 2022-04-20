Detroit Returns Riley Barber

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned right wing Riley Barber to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Barber joined Detroit's active roster for the third time this season on April 17 and logged two penalty minutes later that evening against Florida. The 27-year-old competed with the Red Wings for the first time in his career and made his NHL season debut on Dec. 18, registering two shots and a plus-one rating. Barber has appeared in three games for the Red Wings this season and has a minus-one rating and two penalty minutes. A former sixth-round draft choice of the Washington Capitals in 2012, the forward has skated in 15 NHL games with nine of them coming with Montreal during the 2019-20 campaign. With the Griffins this season, the seven-year-pro is tied for third on the roster with 42 points (19-23-42) in 44 games. The Pittsburgh, native is currently on a career-high 12-game point streak (9-6-15) with Grand Rapids, which is tied for the fourth-longest point streak in franchise history.

