San Jose Sharks Assign Forward Daniil Gushchin to San Jose Barracuda

April 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) interim general manager Joe Will announced today that the club has assigned forward Daniil Gushchin to the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), the team's top developmental affiliate in the AHL. Additionally, the Barracuda have signed defenseman Gannon Laroque to an amateur tryout.

Gushchin just finished his first season with the Niagara IceDogs in the Ontario Hockey League, where he posted 71 points (41 goals, 30 assists) in 51 games. His totals placed him tied-for-tenth in the league in goals (41) and tied-for-fifth in power-play goals (13).

A year ago, Gushchin, 20, played for the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the United States Hockey League, where he notched 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 46 games. His totals placed him tied-for-second in the league in goals (32) and game-winning goals (7), fifth in points (64), and tied for 12th in assists (32). He also appeared in four playoff games, collecting four points (three goals, one assist) and a plus-two rating.

The five-foot-ten, 178-pound native of Yekaterinburg, Russia was originally selected by San Jose in the third round (76th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Laroque, 18, just wrapped up his second season in the Western Hockey League with the Victoria Royals, where he totaled 52 points (10 goals, 42 assists) in 63 games. Among league defenders, he ranked tied-for-tenth in the league in points (52), ninth in assists (42), and eighth in power-play assists (24).

The six-foot-two, 201-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta was originally selected by San Jose in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

