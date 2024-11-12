K-Wings Top Cyclones in OT
November 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (5-4-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, took down the Cincinnati Cyclones (0-6-3-0) in overtime, 3-2, at Heritage Bank Center Tuesday.
Ted Nichol (1) scored the game-winning goal in overtime, taking the puck from behind Kalamazoo's net all the way down the left side and knifing in front and backhanded it five-hole for the win. Jaden Shields (2) had the assist on Nichol's game-winner.
Cincinnati scored first at the 18:30 mark of the opening frame.
Ben Berard (6) stayed hot with his third goal in the last two games to tie it at 7:13 in the second. Collin Saccoman (5) bumped the puck to him just inside the blue line, and Berard drove down right dot lane and flipped it up top shelf for the goal.
Adam Tisdale (1) then notched his first professional goal to give Kalamazoo the lead at the 10:14 mark. Joe Arntsen (2) fed Tisdale at the bottom of the left circle, and he dropped the puck to Saccoman (6) and swung behind the net as the captain got a shot on net that came right to Tisdale on the right side of the net to clean up the trash.
The Cyclones scored the equalizer on the power play at the 12:43 mark of the third.
Jonathan Lemieux (4-2-0-0) earned the win in net, making 24 saves including a pair in overtime to keep it alive ahead of Nichol's clinching goal. The K-Wings took the shot total, 33-26.
Kalamazoo now comes home to face Fort Wayne (7-1-0-0) on Friday at 7:00 p.m. It's a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, so fans can enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas and Hot Dogs as they cheer on the K-Wings.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
