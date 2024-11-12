Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 4

November 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), returned from Savannah Monday collecting four out of a possible six points on the three-in-three weekend. Idaho will play six of their next eight games in Boise beginning tomorrow evening vs. Rapid City after playing their previous six contests on the road.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 13 vs. Rapid City| 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Rapid City | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Sunday, Nov. 16 vs. Rapid City | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Nov. 8

Idaho (6) at Savannah (3)

Idaho led 3-0 after the first period as Thomas Caron, Matt Register, and C.J. Walker provided the goals. Early into the second period Lynden McCallum stretched the lead to 4-0. The Knight Monsters got on the board midway through the frame but with a minute left Nick Canade put Idaho back on top by four goals. The Ghost Pirates scored twice in the first half of the third period, but Hank Crone cashed in with a power-play marker making it 6-3 with about six minutes remaining. Ben Kraws made 23 saves while Ty Pelton-Byce had a career high four assists.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Idaho (3) at Savannah (4)

Bryan Thomson made a career high 43 saves. After falling behind 1-0 at 7:54 of the first period, Brendan Hoffmann and Thomas Caron found the back of the net giving Idaho their first lead. 93 seconds after Caron's goal the Ghost Pirates tied the score at 2-2. Savannah took their second lead of the game early into the second period, but Hoffmann struck with his second of the game, this time on the power-play, late in the frame sending the contest at 3-3 through 40 minutes. Savannah got the game winning goal to make it 4-3 with 3:53 remaining in regulation.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Idaho (4) at Savannah (2)

Hank Crone scored late in the first period, but Savannah answered 19 seconds later tying the game at 1-1. Crone notched his second goal of the afternoon inside six minutes left in the middle frame giving Idaho a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes. Connor MacEachern stretched the lead to 3-1 just four minutes into the third period but 2:37 after the Ghost Pirates clawed back within one. With 4:21 remaining in the game Lynden McCallum tacked on an insurance goal making it a 4-2 victory. Ben Kraws made a career high 48 saves.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Tulsa Oilers (6-2-1-0, 13pts, .722)

2. Kansas City Mavericks (6-2-0-1, 13pts, .722)

3. Idaho Steelheads (6-4-0-0, 12pts, .600)

4. Wichita Thunder (6-4-0-0, 12pts, .600)

5. Tahoe Knight Monsters (4-2-1-0, 9pts, .643)

6. Utah Grizzlies (4-3-0-0, 8pts, .571)

7. Allen Americans (2-5-1-0, 5pts, .313)

8. Rapid City Rush (1-6-1-2, 5pts, .250)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

- #3 Nick Canade has a goal and an assist in his last three games He scored his first goal of the season last Friday and notched an assist Sunday.

- #9 Brendan Hoffmann has three goals in his last four games.

- #11 Thomas Caron is tied for fifth in the ECHL with 12 points while his five goals are tied for fifth and his seven assists are tied for fourth He has two goals in his last three games and a point in three of his last five games (2-5-7) He has a point in six of 10 games.

- #15 C.J. Walker has two goals in his last four games.

- #17 Ty Pelton-Byce is tied for second in the ECHL with 16 points while his six goals and eight assists are tied for third His four power-play goals lead the league He has a point in four of his last five games (2-6-8) and a point in eight of 10 games.

- #18 A.J. White has an assist in six straight games His assist last Sunday tied Cal Ingraham for second most all-time in franchise history His nine assists are tied for second in the ECHL while his +9 rating is tied for fourth He has a point in eight of 10 games.

- #19 Lynden McCallum has five points in his last five games on three goals and two assists.

- #29 Connor MacEachern is tied for second amongst ECHL rookies with 11 points and five goals while his six assists are tied for third He has five points in his last five games on two goals and three assists He has a point in seven of 10 games.

- #30 Bryan Thomson made a career high 43 saves last Saturday He is (1-3-0) but has made 30 or more saves in three of his four games played.

- #33 Ben Kraws made 48 saves last Sunday, the most by any ECHL goaltender in a game this season. He is (4-1-0) with a 2.61 goals against average and .926 save percentage His four wins are tied for first amongst ECHL goaltenders.

- #43 Matt Register is two points shy of 500 career ECHL points His eight points are tied for fifth amongst ECHL defensemen while his seven assists are tied for third He has a three-game point-streak (1-2-3) and a point in seven of 10 games.

- #47 Patrick Kudla tallied his 100th career ECHL assist last Saturday His eight assists are tied for second amongst ECHL defenders while his eight points are tied for fifth.

- #67 Hank Crone is tied for second amongst ECHL skaters with 16 points, seven goals, and nine assists He has a point in all 10 games a goal in five and an assist in eight His +10 rating is tied third in the league.

TEAM NOTES

- Idaho's 40 goals are tied for first in the ECHL while their goals for average of 4.00 is tied for second Idaho is 15th with a goals against average of 2.90 They outscored Savannah 13-9 Idaho has scored four or more goals in six of 10 games.

- Idaho is outscoring their opponents 40-29 They're outscoring their opposition 17-8 in the first period The +9 goal differential is tied for the highest in the frame.

- Idaho's power-play ranks fifth in the league (10-for-39, 25.6%) They have scored a power-play goal in seven of 10 games including three multi-power-play goal games They went 2-for-10 in Savannah.

- Idaho's 54 minor penalties are second most in the ECHL Their penalty kill is 9th in the league (37-for-45, 82.2%) They went 15-for-16 in Savannah.

- The Steelheads are 4-0 when leading after the first period and 5-0 when leading after the second period while they're 1-1 when trailing after the first and 0-3 when trailing after the second.

- Idaho is 5-1 when scoring first They scored first in two of three games at Savannah.

- Idaho has been outshot in seven games They averaged 21.67 shots for per game in Savannah while surrendering an average of 41 The 50 shots they allowed on Sunday are the second most allowed by a team in a game this season They're 19th in shots for per game with 28.10 while their 34.90 shots against per game is second highest in the ECHL.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Hank Crone (7)

Assists: Hank Crone, A.J. White (9)

Points: Hank Crone (16)

Plus/Minus: Hank Crone (+10)

PIMs: Connor Punnett (29)

PPGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (4)

GWGs: Connor MacEachern (2)

Shots: Lynden McCallum (28)

Wins: Ben Kraws (4)

GAA: Tomas Sholl (1.00)

SV%: Tomas Sholl (.963)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK The Ticket.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2024

Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 4 - Idaho Steelheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.