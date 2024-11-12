Affiliate Nights Moved to December 21-22, Stanley Cup Coming to Savannah

November 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team's Affiliate Nights have been moved to December 21 and 22 at Enmarket Arena. Originally scheduled for November 21 and November 23, this two-game celebration will commemorate Savannah's affiliation with the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers and the NHL's Florida Panthers.

In addition, Lord Stanley's Cup™, the revered 132-year-old trophy awarded to the Stanley Cup® Champion, will make a special visit to Affiliate Night on December 22. The Panthers captured their first Stanley Cup® in franchise history on June 24, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games. Limited edition Affiliate Night merchandise will be made available at the Ghost Pirates team store (both in-person and online). The Ghost Pirates will be wearing specialty Affiliate Night uniforms on both nights.

