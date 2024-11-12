Anthony Repaci Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

November 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Anthony Repaci of the Worcester Railers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 4-10.

Repaci scored five goals in two games last week.

The 30-year-old notched a hat trick in a 5-1 win against Maine on Saturday and added a pair of goals, including the overtime game-winner, in a 4-3 victory over Norfolk on Sunday.

A native of Toronto, Repaci is tied for third in the ECHL with seven goals, while adding three assists for 10 points in nine games this season.

Repaci has totaled 173 points (84g-89a) in 217 career ECHL games with Worcester and Orlando.

Prior to turning pro, Repaci recorded 118 points (60g-58a) in 126 career collegiate games at St. Mary's University.

On behalf of Anthony Repaci, a case of pucks will be donated to a Worcester youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

