Heartlanders Beat up Mavericks on Power Play for 5-3 Morning Win

November 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Independence, MO - The Iowa Heartlanders tallied a season-best three power-play goals to swamp the Kansas City Mavericks, 5-3, Tuesday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Iowa has won five of their last six games, improving to 5-3-1-0 (11 points) and third in the Central Division.

In the third period with Iowa nursing a 4-3 edge, Iowa went to the man up and Gavin Hain rifled in his third of the season. He took a pass from Louka Henault and slinging it through traffic and in at the top shelf. Iowa went 3-for-5 on the man up.

Iowa opened the game with two goals in the first period to take a 2-0 advantage. At 8:44, Ryan Miotto took it from the Iowa defensive line, carved to the left circle, and unleashed a wicked low wrister for his third of the season. Three minutes later, Iowa went to the power play and Louka Henault's center blue line shot through traffic fooled the goalie.

The Heartlanders scored twice in the second period and took a 4-3 advantage into the final period. At 5:17 of the second on the power play, TJ Walsh (first career goal) took a feed to the right circle from Zach Dubinsky and pounded it top shelf. Next, five minutes later, Jonny Sorenson tallied his first of the season, taking another feed to the right circle and tapping it in. Will Calverley and Jules Bocsq assisted.

The Mavericks scored three goals in the final six minutes of the second to cut Iowa's edge to 4-3.

Kyle McClellan blocked 24 shots for his second straight victory.

Jack LaFontaine allowed five goals on 27 shots and took the loss.

The Heartlanders return home for a pair of games next weekend: HAWK-EY Night on Fri., Nov. 15 at 7:00 p.m. and Hard Hats on Ice Night, pres. by Built By Pros and Cedar Rapids/Iowa City Building Trades Council, on Sat., Nov. 16 at 6:00 p.m. Both games this weekend are against the Wichita Thunder.

