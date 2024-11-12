Defenseman Andrew Lucas Recalled by Gulls

November 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday that rookie defenseman Andrew Lucas has been recalled from his assignment to Tulsa by the San Diego Gulls of the AHL.

Lucas, 25, currently leads all Oilers defenseman with nine points (2g, 7a) and his seven assists are tied with forward Jaxsen Wiebe for the team lead.

The Alexandria, Virginia native leads all ECHL rookie defenseman in scoring, ranking sixth among all ECHL defenseman. Lucas sits second among Oilers' rookies in scoring, trailing only forward Ruslan Gazizov 's 10 points (5g, 5a).

The right-handed blue liner recorded three assists in six appearances last season with San Diego, notching an assist in his pro debut on April 7 against Tucson.

Prior to turning pro, Lucas captained the University of Vermont, eventually transferring and finishing his NCAA career at the University of Connecticut. The 6'0, 180 lbs. defenseman totaled 72 points (16g, 56a) in 152 collegiate games.

The Oilers continue their five-game road trip traveling to Stateline, Nevada to face the Tahoe Knight Monsters for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Puck drop is scheduled at 9:30 p.m. CT.

