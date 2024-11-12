Atlanta Defeated in Greenville, 3-0

November 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







GREENVILLE, SC. - The Atlanta Gladiators (3-5-2-0) were defeated by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2-3-1-0) by a final score of 3-0 on Saturday night, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in Greenville, South Carolina.

Ethan Haider got the start in between the pipes for the Gladiators, while Jacob Ingham got the nod for the Swamp Rabbits.

The Swamp Rabbits wasted no time, with Bryce Brodzinski (2) finding the back of the net at 2;27. Kaleb Lawrence and Tate Singleton assisted on the goal, which began with a clean entry into the zone, and a nifty pass by Lawrence from the goal line.

Less than two minutes later, the Gladiators had a golden opportunity to get the goal back, as Miles Gendron went off for a hold. Greenville's penalty kill, which began the night at over 90%, continued its effectiveness, thwarting Atlanta's chance at evening the score.

At the end of one period, the Glads trailed the Swamp Rabbits, 1-0, with the shots even at six a piece.

Greenville scored just nine seconds into the middle frame, extending their advantage to 2-0. Carter Savoie (2) skated in on a two-on-one, and wired a wrist shot past Ethan Haider from the left circle.

In the third, Atlanta went to the penalty kill just 57 seconds in, as Randy Hernandez was nabbed for slashing. Atlanta would continue their strong penalty killing, keeping the game within striking distance.

At 16:34, Michael Marchesan received a double minor for roughing, and despite one off-setting minor, the Glads were still shorthanded late into regulation.

Atlanta pulled Ethan Haider, and the Swamp Rabbits would strike shortly thereafter, with Parker Berge (2) finding the back of the net.

Ethan Haider made 23 saves on 25 shots in the loss for the Gladiators, while Jacob Ingham made all 28 saves en route to the shutout.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.