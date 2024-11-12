Cyclones Fall to K-Wings in OT Thriller

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Kalamazoo Wings, 3-2, in an overtime loss on Tuesday afternoon. In front of a record-breaking 13,667 spectators, the Cyclones hosted their largest attendance on a weekday in franchise history.

Making his Cyclone debut, forward Austen Swankler was on the third line for Cincinnati in his first appearance as a member of the organization.

After two key penalty kills, Swankler scored on the rebound off a shot from Josh Burnside that came from the point. With his goal, Swankler recorded his first as a Cyclone and his third of the 2024-25 season.

After heading into the intermission up by a goal, Kalamazoo stormed back with an equalizer at the 7:13 mark of the middle frame. Ben Berard notched his sixth goal of the season to level the score at 1-1.

Three minutes later, Kalamazoo would take a 2-1 lead off a rebounded shot from Adam Tisdale. Vyacheslav Peksa would make the initial two saves but Tisdale scored to record his first of the season.

Coming out of the second intermission, Cincinnati found themselves down by one. A penalty from Connor Walters would give Cincinnati their first power play of the game.

On the man advantage, defenseman Chas Sharpe scored a rocket from the point to level the score and give the Cyclones their second PPG of the season.

After a back and forth conclusion to regulation, the game went into overtime tied 2-2. In the overtime period, both netminders recorded important saves to keep the score tied. Ted Nichol carried the puck and cut inside on the rush and beat Peksa five-hole to end the game in overtime.

The Cyclones fall to 0-6-3-0 to begin the season.

The Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center on Friday night as they host the Bloomington Bison on Friday, Nov. 15. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network. The game will also serve as Military Appreciation Night, where the Cyclones will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

