Murashov, Nailers Send Komets to Detention

November 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV - Education Day games have historically treated the Wheeling Nailers well, and on Tuesday morning at WesBanco Arena, they aced their first test of the season against the Fort Wayne Komets. Goaltender Sergei Murashov earned extra credit with a 32-save effort, and Jack Beck scored his first professional goal as part of a 3-1 triumph. Wheeling is now 16-4-3 all-time in morning contests.

The two teams played to a scoreless and penalty-free first period, as Fort Wayne held a 13-7 advantage in shots on goal. The Nailers finally broke through with the first goal of the day at the 7:08 mark of the middle frame. Chris Ortiz broke up a play in his own zone, and sent the puck ahead to Nick Hutchison. Hutchison ultimately connected with Jack Beck, who pumped the brakes in the right circle, and drove a wrist shot into the left side of the cage for his first goal as a pro.

Wheeling got a key goal in the early stages of the third period to up its lead to two. Dustin Manz took down a defender in the trapezoid, then dribbled the puck to the right side of the net, where Matthew Quercia slammed home his third goal of the year. Jack Dugan pulled the Komets within one, when he tipped in Kyle Mayhew's point shot on the power play. However, the Nailers finished the game strong, and Manz put the exclamation point onto the 3-1 win with an empty netter.

Sergei Murashov was sensational in goal for Wheeling, as rejected 32 of the 33 shots he faced. Brett Brochu received the loss for Fort Wayne, as he made 17 saves on 19 shots.

The Nailers will play two home games this weekend against the Indy Fuel on Friday and Saturday, with both matches starting at 7:10. Friday's game will be a Frosty Friday with select $2 beers. Saturday is Pittsburgh Pirates Night Starring Neil Walker. Neil will be signing autographs before the game, the Pirate Parrot will be at the game, there will be a hat giveaway, and a trading card vendor showcase. The next Big-6 Promotional Game is Hall of Fame Night on November 30th, when Tomas Vokoun and Steve Gibson will be inducted into the Wheeling Hockey Hall of Fame. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

