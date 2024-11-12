2025 ECHL Hall of Fame Class Is Burrows, Gagnon, Hicks and Thornborough

November 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the 2025 inductees for the ECHL Hall of Fame are Alex Burrows, Dave Gagnon, Jamey Hicks and Glen Thornborough.

The 2025 ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2025 at the Radisson Plaza Hotel & Suites, Arcadia Ballroom.

The four will be formally inducted as the 17th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame at a banquet that will be held in conjunction with the 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Weekend presented by Discover Kalamazoo and FireKeepers.

"The opportunity to commemorate ECHL history and the game of hockey, coupled with Kalamazoo's 50th Anniversary Season celebration, is what our Hockey Heritage event is all about," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "This year's ECHL Hall of Fame Class recognizes both a championship winning goaltender and point-scoring forward that achieved great success in the ECHL, an alum who developed in our League and went on to great heights at the National Hockey League level and a builder who helped significantly grow the ECHL before embarking on his prosperous front office career in the hockey industry. It will be our honor to welcome these new inductees by bestowing our League's highest honor during the ceremony and throughout the weekend's events."

"BFL CANADA is once again honored to be the Presenting Co-Sponsor, alongside Sutton Special Risk, of the 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Weekend Banquet," said Nellie Lindner, BFL CANADA Vice President, National Practice Leader - Film and Entertainment. "We are excited to be celebrating all the inductees in Kalamazoo. It certainly is extra special as the last Hockey Heritage Weekend in Kalamazoo was back in 2016, and almost a decade later, we are back there to also celebrate the K-Wings 50th season."

Tickets include a plated dinner in conjunction with the ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony and are on sale for $60 per person.

Individual Ticket Sales - 2025 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Alex Burrows began his professional career in the ECHL with the Greenville Grrrowl in 2002-03, and went on to post 111 points (47g-64a) in 134 games over two-plus seasons in the League. He was recalled to Manitoba of the American Hockey League early in the 2004-05 season, and the next season, made his National Hockey League debut with Vancouver, on his way to a 13-year NHL career with the Canucks and Ottawa Senators. He totaled 409 points (205g-204a) in 913 career NHL games. Following his retirement as a player, he served as an assistant coach for Laval of the AHL and Montreal of the NHL, where he currently serves as a player development consultant.

Dave Gagnon ranks seventh among goaltenders in ECHL history with 272 career appearances and 155 wins, while he is tied for 13th with 14 career shutouts. In nine ECHL seasons with Hampton Roads, Toledo and Roanoke, he compiled an overall record of 155-76-27 with a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. He was at his best in the postseason, capturing Riley Cup championships with Hampton Roads in 1991 and Toledo in 1994, earning Playoff Most Valuable Player honors in both seasons. His 41 career playoff appearances rank eighth among goaltenders in league history with his 27 postseason wins stand sixth all-time.

Jamey Hicks was a prolific point producer over his career in the league, totaling 480 points (162g-318) in 352 career games over six seasons with Birmingham and Arkansas, and scoring 30 or more goals in four of his five full seasons. During the 1997-98 season, he led the ECHL with 119 points (44g-75a), earned a spot on the All-ECHL First Team and was named the League's Most Valuable Player. That same season, he put together a 32-game point streak, which stands as the third-longest in league history.

Glen Thornborough was an instrumental figure during his time at the League Office from 2000-08, ending his tenure as the Senior Vice President of Marketing/Licensing. During his time with the ECHL, he increased the revenues for ECHL Properties, while creating several exclusive partnerships, several of which remain in place to this day. He assisted in forming the first-ever Team Business Services department in any of the top three professional hockey league offices (NHL, AHL, ECHL) and worked to get the ECHL All-Star Game on television on a yearly basis, first with ESPN2, and later NHL Network. After leaving the ECHL, he spent nearly five years at CCM/Reebok before joining the Boston Bruins/TD Garden in 2013 where he currently serves as President of TD Garden and Chief Operating Officer of the Bruins.

The inaugural ECHL Hall of Fame class was inducted in 2008, and over the years, 63 individuals have been enshrined. Inductees are enshrined in the ECHL Hall of Fame, which is open around the clock online at ECHLHallOfFame.com, as well as being recognized at the league office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey and in the ECHL section at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Ontario.

Class of 2008 Class of 2009 Class of 2010

Henry Brabham John Brophy Cam Brown

Patrick J. Kelly Blake Cullen E.A. "Bud" Gingher

Chris Valicevic Tom Nemeth Olaf Kolzig

Nick Vitucci Rod Taylor Darryl Noren



Class of 2011 Class of 2012 Class of 2013

Richard Adams Bill Coffey David Craievich

Phil Berger Sheldon Gorski Marc Magliarditi

Luke Curtin John Marks Steve Poapst

Joe Ernst Dave Seitz Darren Schwartz

- - - Bob Woods



Class of 2014 Class of 2015 Class of 2016

James Edwards Darren Colborune Daniel Berthiaume

Wes Goldie Louis Dumont Craig Brush

Al MacIsaac Scott Sabatino Allan Sirois

John Spoltore Carl Scheer



Class of 2017 Class of 2018 Class of 2019

T. Paul Hendrick Steve Chapman Jim Bermingham

Rick Kowalsky Sam Ftorek Alex Hicks

Brad Phillips Jason Saal Rick Judson

- - - Brian McKenna



Class of 2020 Class of 2022 Class of 2023

Dany Bousquet Ray Harris Mark Bernard

Jared Bednar Brett Marietti Scott Bertoli

Derek Clancey Joel Martin Victor Gervais

Glen Metropolit Tim Nowak Dana Heinze



Class of 2024

Scott Burfoot

Brad Dexter

Jason Fitzsimmons

June M. Kelly

Shawn Wheeler



The third-longest tenured professional hockey league, behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, the Premier 'AA' Hockey League has grown from five teams in four states in 1988-89 into a coast-to-coast league with 29 teams in 22 states and one Canadian province for its 37th season in 2024-25.

Hall of Fame members are selected in five categories: Player, Coach, Developmental Player, Builder, and Referee/Linesman. No more than five candidates may be elected to the ECHL Hall of Fame each year with no more than three Players, one Coach, one Developmental Player, two Builders and one Referee/Linesman. The Coach, Developmental Player, Builder and the Referee/Linesman categories are dependent upon the number of candidates in the Player category.

The nomination and/or selection of candidates will be determined by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee and its Chairmen, Joe Ernst and Patrick J. Kelly.

Only members of the Selection Committee, the Board of Governors, teams or persons affiliated with the ECHL may submit official nominations which must be made in writing to the league office. Fans are encouraged to contact their team to propose names for nomination.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.