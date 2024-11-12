Kansas City Mavericks Drop Kids Day Game to Iowa Heartlanders in 5-3 Loss

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (6-3-0-1) fell to the Iowa Heartlanders (5-3-1-0) on Tuesday afternoon in front of a crowd of 5,608 loud and crazy students at the annual Kids Day Game, with a final score of 5-3. Both teams recorded 27 shots on goal by the end of the game.

Iowa struck first with a goal from Ryan Miotto at 8:44 of the opening period, followed by a Louka Henault goal at 11:22, putting the Mavericks down 2-0 going into the second.

The Heartlanders added to their lead in the second period with a goal from T.J. Walsh at 5:17, followed by Jonny Sorenson's goal at 10:44, pushing the score to 4-0. The Mavericks then rallied with three quick goals: Casey Carreau scored at 14:38, assisted by Bradley Schoonbaert and Jackson Berezowski. Berezowski added another goal at 15:13, with an assist from Schoonbaert, and Damien Giroux scored at 19:01, assisted by Cade Borchardt, bringing Kansas City within one at 4-3.

In the third period, Iowa's Gavin Hain scored at 8:45, assisted by Henault and Matthew Sop, sealing the game at 5-3. Despite the Mavericks' efforts, they couldn't find the net again in the final period.

Jack LaFontaine stopped 22 of 27 shots for Kansas City, keeping the Mavericks competitive.

The Mavericks will look to bounce back in their next matchup tomorrow morning for another Kids Day Game, this time in Wichita against the Thunder. 10:30AM puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena.

