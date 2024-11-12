ECHL Transactions - November 13
November 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 12, 2024:
Adirondack:
delete Mikael Diotte, D placed on 14-day injured reserve 11/11
Indy:
add Joe Vrbetic, G signed contract
Kalamazoo:
add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve
add Joey Raats, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Josh Bloom, F placed on reserve
delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve
delete Mark Cheremeta, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Maine:
add Jimmy Lambert, F assigned by Providence
Orlando:
add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve
delete Ryan Mahshie, F placed on reserve
delete Scott Walford, D recalled by Syracuse
Savannah:
add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from reserve
add Pito Walton, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Nicholas Zabaneh, F activated from reserve
delete Keaton Pehrson, D placed on reserve
delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve
delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve
delete Lukash Matthews, D suspended by Trois-Rivieres
Wheeling:
add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve
add Mats Lindgren, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre
delete Jared Westcott, F placed on reserve
delete Sam Houde, F placed on reserve
