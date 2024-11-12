ECHL Transactions - November 13

November 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 12, 2024:

Adirondack:

delete Mikael Diotte, D placed on 14-day injured reserve 11/11

Indy:

add Joe Vrbetic, G signed contract

Kalamazoo:

add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve

add Joey Raats, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Josh Bloom, F placed on reserve

delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve

delete Mark Cheremeta, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Jimmy Lambert, F assigned by Providence

Orlando:

add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve

delete Ryan Mahshie, F placed on reserve

delete Scott Walford, D recalled by Syracuse

Savannah:

add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from reserve

add Pito Walton, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Nicholas Zabaneh, F activated from reserve

delete Keaton Pehrson, D placed on reserve

delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve

delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve

delete Lukash Matthews, D suspended by Trois-Rivieres

Wheeling:

add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve

add Mats Lindgren, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre

delete Jared Westcott, F placed on reserve

delete Sam Houde, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.