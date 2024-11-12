Worcester's Repaci Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
November 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Anthony Repaci of the Worcester Railers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 4-10.
Repaci scored five goals in two games last week.
The 30-year-old notched a hat trick in a 5-1 win against Maine on Saturday and added a pair of goals, including the overtime game-winner, in a 4-3 victory over Norfolk on Sunday.
A native of Toronto, Repaci is tied for third in the ECHL with seven goals, while adding three assists for 10 points in nine games this season.
Repaci has totaled 173 points (84g-89a) in 217 career ECHL games with Worcester and Orlando.
Prior to turning pro, Repaci recorded 118 points (60g-58a) in 126 career collegiate games at St. Mary's University.
On behalf of Anthony Repaci, a case of pucks will be donated to a Worcester youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Images from this story
|
Anthony Repaci of the Worcester Railers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 12, 2024
- Kansas City Mavericks Drop Kids Day Game to Iowa Heartlanders in 5-3 Loss - Kansas City Mavericks
- Seth Eisele Signs AHL Contract with the Hershey Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Beat up Mavericks on Power Play for 5-3 Morning Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- 2025 ECHL Hall of Fame Class Is Burrows, Gagnon, Hicks and Thornborough - ECHL
- 2025 ECHL Hall of Fame Class Is Burrows, Gagnon, Hicks and Thornborough - Kalamazoo Wings
- K-Wings Top Cyclones in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Anthony Repaci Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones Fall to K-Wings in OT Thriller - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Worcester's Repaci Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Murashov, Nailers Send Komets to Detention - Wheeling Nailers
- Defenseman Scott Walford Recalled to Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Sweep Weekend Series from Gladiators with 2-1 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta Defeated in Greenville, 3-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Defenseman Andrew Lucas Recalled by Gulls - Tulsa Oilers
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 4 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.