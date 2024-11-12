Seth Eisele Signs AHL Contract with the Hershey Bears

South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Seth Eisele

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Seth Eisele has signed an American Hockey League contract with Hershey for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. He remains on the Stingrays roster because the Bears have loaned him to South Carolina. Eisele had previously signed an ECHL deal with the Stingrays on August 22, and he attended Washington Capitals Rookie Camp in September and Hershey's 2024 Training Camp in October.

Eisele, 26, is 3-0-1 in four games this season with South Carolina. He began his Stingrays tenure with a shutout sequence of 155 minutes and 17 seconds, blanking the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Florida Everblades and stopping the first 65 shots he faced before finally allowing a goal in the second period of his third professional game on November 2.

Eisele was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 21-27. He has a 1.50 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage in four games as a Stingray.

Before turning pro, Eisele spent the last five seasons playing NCAA Division I hockey. A native of Stillwater, Minnesota, Eisele appeared in 42 career collegiate games at Lake Superior State University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha, compiling an overall record of 18-17-1 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

In 2023-24, Eisele spent the final season of his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, helping the Mavericks reach the 16-team NCAA hockey tournament. Eisele's goalie coach, Peter Aubry, worked alongside Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale with the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) before he worked with Eisele at Omaha last season.

