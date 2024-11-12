Defenseman Scott Walford Recalled to Syracuse Crunch
November 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Tuesday (Nov. 12) defenseman Scott Walford has been recalled by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Walford, 25, has recorded four assists in 11 games with the Solar Bears this season, while adding 19 penalty minutes.
The Coquitlam, British Columbia native joined the Crunch last season following the conclusion of his collegiate career at McGill University (USports) and signed a one-year, AHL contract this summer with the Crunch.
The 6-foot-2, 201-pound defenseman was selected in the third round, 68th overall, by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2017 NHL Draft.
