Swamp Rabbits Sweep Weekend Series from Gladiators with 2-1 Win

November 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (3-6-2-0) were beaten by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3-3-1-0) by a final score of 2-1 on Sunday afternoon, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

As the game was the second of a back-to-back, the goaltenders who backed up the previous night, Drew DeRidder and Dryden McKay got the start for their respective teams.

At 6:40 of the opening period, Gladiator forward Carson Denomie went off for high sticking, giving Greenville an opportunity on the power play. The Swamp Rabbits would convert just 26 seconds in, as Carter Savoie (3) fired a shot past Drew DeRidder from the circle.

Despite a power play opportunity of their own a few minutes later, thanks to Greenville captain Ben Freeman, Atlanta was unable to take advantage. At the end of one period, the Glads trailed the Swamp Rabbits, 1-0, with the shots even at nine each.

At 6:41 of the second period, the Swamp Rabbits doubled their lead, as Bryce Brodzinski (3rd) scored his second goal in as many games. Atlanta defenseman Andrew Jarvis slipped in the defensive zone, which allowed Brodzinski to skate in all alone on Drew DeRidder, lifting a wrist shot over his glove.

The Gladiators would finally break through at 5:52 of the third period, as Jackson Pierson (2) one-timed a power play goal from the right circle, off a nifty dish from defenseman Derek Topatigh.

Atlanta was unable to pull Drew DeRidder until late in the third period, as Greenville did an exceptional job of keeping the puck in the Atlanta's zone.

Drew DeRidder stopped 21 of 23 shots in the loss for the Gladiators, while Dryden McKay made 28 saves on 29 shots in the win for the Swamp Rabbits.

