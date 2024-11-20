K-Wings Run out of Time against Everblades Wednesday

November 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, FL - The Kalamazoo Wings (6-6-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled back in the third period but ultimately fell, 4-2, against the Florida Everblades (10-3-0-0) at Hertz Arena Wednesday.

Florida scored first at the 10:45 mark of the first period, and the Everblades made it 2-0 just 1:32 into the second frame.

In the third period, Florida notched a power-play goal at the 5:10 mark to extend its lead, but the K-Wings would come roaring back.

Ben Berard (7) got the K-Wings on the board at the 11:16 mark of the third. Lee Lapid (4) brought the puck all the way around the Everblades' goal and found Berard on the right side of the goal mouth to flick it home.

Josh Bloom (4) then scored with the extra attacker on for Kalamazoo with 2:14 remaining to make it 3-2. Philip Beaulieu (1) fed Quinn Preston (6) in the slot, and QP found Bloom waiting at the bottom of the right circle to rifle a one-timer top-right for the goal.

Florida responded with an empty-net goal at the 19:03 mark to finish the scoring.

The K-Wings and Everblades face off again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hertz Arena.

