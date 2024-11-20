Wichita Begins Eight Game Homestand Tonight vs. Utah

November 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil shoots vs. the Utah Grizzlies

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to start an eight game homestand and will meet Utah for the first time this season.

Tonight is the first of three-straight between the two teams this week. All-time, Wichita is 14-30-6 against Utah and 11-12-2 at home against the Grizzlies.

The Thunder are coming off a 2-0 loss on Sunday afternoon against Kansas City at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Grizzlies won their last game on Saturday night, knocking off Allen in overtime.

Wichita is looking to snap a six-game winless skid while Utah has points in its last two games with both going to overtime. The Thunder are tied for third with 13 points. The Grizzlies are tied for sixth with 11.

The Thunder offense is looking to get back on track here tonight. Wichita has been held to two or less goals in its last three games and hasn't scored four or more since October 30 against Allen.

Gabriel Carriere was recalled earlier this week to the Barracuda after having a solid weekend. Trevor Gorsuch has been activated from injured reserve and could see action this week against his former team. Gorsuch played six games for Utah during the 2020-21 season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Kobe Walker is tied for 13th in points (14)...Jay Dickman leads the league in power play goals (5)...Peter Bates has assists in three of his last four games...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for 15th in scoring for defensemen (8)...Wichita is 3-1 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 5-2-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 4-0-0 when leading after two...

UTAH NOTES - Adam Scheel leads the league in minutes played (555) and saves (269)...Gianni Fairbrother leads all defenseman with five goals and has eight points (5g, 3a) in seven games in November...Derek Dashke is sixth among blueliners with 11 points (2g, 9a)...Cole Gallant has six assists in his last four games and helpers over that stretch...Utah is the least penalized team in the league, averaging seven minutes per game...

