Nailers Trade Jared Westcott to Bloomington

November 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has traded forward Jared Westcott to the Bloomington Bison in exchange for future considerations.

Westcott, 25, first came to Wheeling in the spring of 2024, after he finished his collegiate career at Lake Superior State University. Jared had a great start to his professional career, as he notched four goals and six points in his first six regular seasons games. He then went on to add one goal in six playoff contests. This year, the Imperial, Missouri native recorded two assists in four games.

This is the first ever trade between the Nailers and expansion Bison, who played against each other on November 2nd, and will do battle once more on March 30th.

The Nailers will be in action once this week, as they will visit the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday night at 7:35. Wheeling will play two home games next week around the Thanksgiving holiday. First up is the annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, November 27th, which will feature live IWC Wrestling in the front lobby, $2 beers, and turkey bowling. Then, Saturday, November 30th is the next Big-6 Promotional Night, which is Hall of Fame Night. Former players Tomas Vokoun and Steve Gibson will be inducted into the Wheeling Hockey Hall of Fame. That game will also feature the annual Teddy Bear Toss to benefit the Salvation Army. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.