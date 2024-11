ECHL Transactions - November 20

November 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 20, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Dalton Gally, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Ty Gibson, D activated from reserve

add James Marooney, D activated from reserve

delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

delete Keanan Stewart, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Marco Costantini, G signed contract 11/19

add Ryan Mahshie, F acquired from Orlando 11/17

delete Dylan Wells, G recalled by Tucson

Bloomington:

add Chandler Romeo, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Chandler Romeo, D traded to Idaho

Idaho:

add Sam Sternschein, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Sam Sternschein, F traded to Bloomington

Florida:

add Riese Zmolek, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Alex Kile, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve

delete Santino Centorame, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Kris Myllari, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve

delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from reserve

add Adam Tisdale, F activated from reserve

add Josh Bloom, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jaden Shields, D placed on reserve

delete Davis Codd, F placed on reserve

delete Joey Raats, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on reserve

Maine:

add Drew Bavaro, D assigned from Providence by Boston

add Matthew Philip, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Evan Vierling, F activated from reserve

delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve

delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

delete Nolan Maier, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Carter Johnson, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

delete Joe Cannata, G placed on 3-day injured reserve 11/19

South Carolina:

add Ryan Hofer, F assigned by Hershey

add Jeremy Davidson, F activated from reserve

add Seth Eisele, G loaned to Hershey 11/9

delete Seth Eisele, G assigned by Hershey 11/9

delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Grant Cruikshank, F recalled by Hershey

Tulsa:

add Conner Roulette, F activated from reserve

delete Sasha Pastujov, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Utah:

add Chase Hartje, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Bryan Yoon, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Jared Westcott, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jared Westcott, F traded to Bloomington

Wichita:

add Carter Jones, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Austin Heidemann, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

