Icemen Shutout Thunder 5-0

November 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville Icemen shutout the Adirondack Thunder 5-0 on Wednesday night inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Jacksonville scored twice in the opening period to take a 2-0 lead. Halfway through the first period, Brody Crane fired a one timer from the right circle by the sprawling Tyler Brennan to open the scoring. The goal was Crane's third of the year with assists from Zach Jordan and Garrett Van Wyhe at 9:49.

Christopher Brown added to the lead late in the period as he beat Tyler Brennan from the left side with only 51 seconds left. The goal was Brown's fourth of the year with helpers from Olivier Nadeau and Davis Koch and Jacksonville took the two-goal lead into the first intermission.

The Icemen added two more goals in the second period to take a 4-0 lead into the third. Former Thunder defenseman Ivan Chukarov scored at 4:39 of the second period to take a 3-0 lead and Ty Cheveldayoff put in a shorthanded goal for a 4-0 lead at 6:33 of the second. After the goal, Jeremy Brodeur came in to replace Tyler Brennan in net.

In the third period, Garrett Van Wyhe put in a shorthanded goal for a 5-0 lead, and that was the final score. Tyler Brennan picked up the loss, stopping 17 of 21 shots. Jeremy Brodeur came in to replace Brennan and denied 11 of 12.

Adirondack will remain on the road tomorrow in Savannah, and Saturday and Sunday in South Carolina.

