Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 5

November 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), look for revenge this weekend in Rapid City.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Nov. 22 vs. Rapid City | 7:05 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Rapid City | 7:05 p.m. (MT)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 13 Idaho (2) vs. Rapid City (5)

Idaho fell behind 3-0 through 40 minutes of play. Justin Ertel and Lynden McCallum scored in the third period, but Rapid City's Brett Davis capped off his hat-trick with an empty net goal. Matt Radomsky made 47 saves for the Rush while Bryan Thomson made 32 stops.

Friday, Nov. 15 Idaho (3) vs. Rapid City (4) OT

Lynden McCallum gave the Steelheads a 1-0 lead just 2:31 into the game on a feed from Matt Register who notched his 500th career ECHL point. Rapid City took a 2-1 lead in the frame before McCallum tied the game with 1.8 seconds left. The Rush retook the advantage 68 seconds into the third period and then Hank Cronetied it back up with 8:39 left in regulation. Deni Goure buried the overtime win for Rapid City at 3:06 as Matt Radomksy made 41 saves. Ben Kraws turned aside 34 of 38 shots as Thomas Caron tallied two assists.

Saturday, Nov. 16 Idaho (0) vs. Rapid City (1)

Rapid City's Billy Constantinou broke a scoreless contest with 6:11 remaining in regulation with a four-on-four goal. Idaho outshot Rapid City 30-10 in the final 40 minutes of play. Connor Murphy made 37 saves for his first career shutout while Bryan Thomson made 16 saves.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Tulsa Oilers (8-3-1-0, 17pts, 0.708)

2. Kansas City Mavericks (8-3-0-1, 17pts, 0.708)

3. Idaho Steelheads (6-6-1-0, 13pts, 0.500)

4. Wichita Thunder (6-7-1-0, 13pts, 0.464)

5. Tahoe Knight Monsters (5-3-1-1, 12pts, 0.600)

6. Utah Grizzlies (5-4-1-0, 11pts, 0.550)

7. Rapid City Rush (4-6-1-2, 11pts, 0.423)

8. Allen Americans (4-5-2-0, 10pts, 0.455)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

- #3 Nick Canade has a goal and an assist in his last four games.

- #9 Brendan Hoffmann has three goals in his last seven games.

- #11 Thomas Caron is tied for fifth in the ECHL with 15 points while his 10 assists are tied for fourth and his five goals are tied for sixth He has two goals in his last six games and a point in five of his eight seven games (2-8-10) He has a point in eight of 13 games.

- #15 C.J. Walker has a point in three of his last seven games (2-1-3).

- #17 Ty Pelton-Byce is tied for fifth in the ECHL with 15 points while his six goals and nine assists are tied for fifth His four power-play goals are tied for second in the league He has a point in five of his last eight games (2-7-9) and a point in 10 of 13 games.

- #18 A.J. White has an assist in six of his last nine games as he is one assist shy from moving into sole possession of second all-time in assists in Steelheads franchise history His nine assists are tied for fifth in the ECHL He has a point in eight of 13 games.

- #19 Lynden McCallum has eight points in his last eight games on six goals and two assists He has a goal in three of his last four games (4G) His six goals are tied for fifth in the ECHL.

- #29 Connor MacEachern is tied for fourth amongst ECHL rookies with 12 points while his five goals are tied for fourth and his six assists are tied for sixth He has six points in his last eight games on two goals and four assists He has a point in eight of 13 games.

- #30 Bryan Thomson is (1-5-0) this season but has made 30 or more saves in four of his six games.

- #33 Ben Kraws is tied for third amongst ECHL goaltenders with four wins holding a (4-1-1) record His 48 saves on 11/10 are still the most by any ECHL goaltender in a single game this season.

- #43 Matt Register picked up his 500th career ECHL point last Friday It was his 389th career assist moving into a tie for fifth all-time in league history He is tied for fifth amongst ECHL defensemen with 10 points while his nine assists are tied for third He has a point in five of his last six games (1-4-5) and a point in nine of 13 games.

- #47 Patrick Kudla is tied for sixth amongst ECHL defensemen with nine points while his nine assists are tied for third.

- #67 Hank Crone is third in the ECHL with 17 points while his eight goals are tied for third and his nine assists are tied for fifth He has a point in 11 of 13 games a goal in six and an assist in eight His +11 rating is tied for third in the league.

TEAM NOTES

- Idaho's 45 goals are the most in the ECHL while their goals for average of 3.75 is fourth Idaho is 19thwith a goals against average of 3.17.

- Idaho is outscoring their opponents 45-38 They're outscoring their opposition 19-11 in the first period The +8 goal differential is tied for the highest in the frame.

- Idaho's power-play ranks 11th in the league (10-for-50, 20%) They have scored a power-play goal in seven of 12 games including three multi-power-play goal games.

- Idaho's 60 minor penalties are third most in the ECHL Their penalty kill is 13th in the league (42-for-51, 82.4%).

- Idaho is 5-1-1 when scoring first.

- Idaho has been outshot in seven games Their 49 shots on Wednesday were a season high and the third highest by a team in a game this year across the ECHL They're 11th in shots for per game with 31.17 while their 35.33 shots against per game is third highest in the ECHL.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Hank Crone (8)

Assists: Thomas Caron (10)

Points: Hank Crone (17)

Plus/Minus: Hank Crone (+11)

PIMs: Connor Punnett (33)

PPGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (4)

GWGs: Connor MacEachern (2)

Shots: Lynden McCallum (40)

Wins: Ben Kraws (4)

GAA: Tomas Sholl (1.00)

SV%: Tomas Sholl (.963)

