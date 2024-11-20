Bison Complete Two Deals

November 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team acquired forward Sam Sternschein from the Idaho Steelheads for defenseman Chandler Romeo. In a separate trade, the Bison acquired forward Jared Westcott from the Wheeling Nailers for future considerations.

Sternschein, 26, skated in 13 games with the Steelheads last season registering four points (one goal and three assists) with a +3 rating. Additionally, he dressed in one game with the Toledo Walleye.

The Syosset, New York native has appeared in 46 career ECHL games amassing 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) with 19 penalty minutes between the Steelheads, Walleye, Wichita Thunder, Reading Royals and Jacksonville Icemen.

Westcott, 25, has appeared in four games with the Nailers this season collecting two points (two assists) and a +2 rating.

The Imperial, Missouri native turned pro last season following his colligate year with the Lake Superior State Lakers. He competed in six games with the Nailers posting six points (four goals, two assists). In addition, he played in six postseason games scoring one goal. With the Lakers last season, Westcott led the team with 18 goals, 36 points and 51 penalty minutes.

