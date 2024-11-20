Grizzlies Fall in Series Opener at Wichita

November 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Wichita, Kansas - Derek Daschke had 1 goal and 1 assist and Cole Gallant had 2 assists to lead the Utah Grizzlies but it wasn't enough as the Wichita Thunder got goals from five different skaters as they end a six game winless streak with a 5-2 victory over the Grizzlies on a Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita scored first as Ryan Finnegan got his sixth goal of the season 8:16 in. Joe Carroll gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead as scored on a centering pass from Luke Grainger 17:16 in. Wichita led 2-0 after 20 minutes of frame as they outshot Utah 16 to 5 in the period and 39 to 28 for the contest.

Utah got on the board early in the second period as Mick Messner scored from the slot on a 5 on 3 power play 3:37 in. Utah went 1 for 2 on the power play and were 1 for 1 on the penalty kill. Grizzlies defenseman Derek Daschke scored from the left point to tie the game 5:30 in. Daschke leads Utah with 13 points this season (3 goals, 10 assists). Wichita quickly responded with Kobe Walker scoring the eventual game winner 6:03 in on a pass from Michal Stinil, who is now tied with Toledo's Brandon Hawkins for the league lead with 20 points. The Thunder extended the lead to 4-2 as Jay Dickman scored exactly 11 minutes into the second frame.

Thunder defenseman T.J. Lloyd scored his first pro goal 15:49 into the third period on a backhand shot from the left wing to complete the scoring.

Cole Gallant's 2 assist performance for Utah tonight gives him 8 assists in his last 5 games. Gallant was also a +1 as he was the only Grizzlies player with a positive +/- rating. Gallant is a +5 on the season, which leads the club. Craig Armstrong led Utah with 6 shots on goal.

Wichita had a very balanced scoring attack as the only player with a multiple point game was defenseman Braden Hache, who had 2 assists. 12 of the 18 skaters for the Thunder had a point in their win as their record goes to 7-7-1 on the season. Utah falls to 5-5-1.

The time of the game was 2 hours 7 minutes, which was the fastest Grizzlies game this season.

The Grizzlies road trip continues in Wichita on Thursday night at 6:05 pm. Utah returns to Maverik Center for a three game series against the Indy Fuel on November 27, 29-30. Face-off all three nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Joe Carroll (Wichita) - 1 goal, +2, 8 shots.

2. T.J. Lloyd (Wichita) - First pro goal, 5 shots.

3. Braden Hatch (Wichita) - 2 assists, +3, 3 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.