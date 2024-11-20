Admirals Snap Losing Streak, Defeat Reading, 5-2

November 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals snapped out of their three-game losing streak on Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over the Reading Royals at Norfolk Scope.

Domenic DiVincentiis, who was assigned by the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday, made his Admirals debut and did not disappoint in-net.

Brady Fleurent started the scoring with his fourth of the season on the man-advantage to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead. DiVincentiis made eight saves in the opening period.

After no scoring in the second period, both teams combined for six goals in the final stanza.

Stepan Timofeyev scored his fourth of the season to make it 2-0 early into period three. After Reading made it a one-goal deficit, Denis Smirnov snapped a shot over the blocker of Keith Petruzzelli to make it 3-1 Norfolk. It was Smirnov's 100th game as an Admiral and his first as an assistant captain.

Following the Smirnov goal, Darick Louis-Jean stuck with the puck and fed Marko Reifienberger for his third of the season to make it 4-1. Fleurent finished it off with an empty net goal to make it 5-1.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - D. DiVincentiis (28 saves in Admirals' debut)

2. ADK - S. Timofeyev (1 goal, 2 assists, +3)

3. NOR - B. Fleurent (2 goals, 1 assist +2)

What's Next

Norfolk travels to Reading for a Friday matchup at Santander Arena on November 22. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM.

