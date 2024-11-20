Mavericks Fall to Tahoe Knight Monsters in Series Opener, 4-1

Stateline, NV - The Kansas City Mavericks (8-4-0-1) dropped the first game of their three-game series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters (6-3-1-1) on Wednesday afternoon, falling 4-1 despite outshooting Tahoe 33-28.

The opening period was a defensive battle, with neither team finding the net. Kansas City narrowly outshot Tahoe 8-7, but both goaltenders stood tall to keep the game scoreless heading into the second.

The Knight Monsters dominated the first ten minutes of the second period, outshooting the Mavericks 14-2. They broke the deadlock with two quick goals. Luke Adam opened the scoring at 5:12, assisted by Patrick Newell and Logan Nelson. Tahoe doubled their lead at 9:58 when Nate Kallen struck, with Anthony Collins providing the assist.

Tahoe's momentum continued into the third period, as Collins netted a goal at 2:09, assisted by Adam Pitters, extending their lead to 3-0. The Mavericks battled back at 12:24, with Damien Giroux scoring his third goal of the season, assisted by Luke Loheit and Charlie Wright, narrowing the gap to 3-1. However, Tahoe responded just two minutes later, with Artur Cholach sealing the game at 14:26, assisted by Brennan Kapcheck and Nelson.

In net for Kansas City, Victor Ostman turned aside 24 of 28 shots. On the other side, Jordan Papriny was phenomenal between the pipes for Tahoe, stopping 32 of 33.

The Mavericks look to rebound as they take on the Knight Monsters again on Friday, November 22, and Saturday, November 23, in the second and third games of the series.

