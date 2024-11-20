Steelheads Complete Trade with Bloomington Bison

November 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has traded forward Sam Sternschein to the Bloomington Bison in exchange for defenseman Chandler Romeo.

Romeo, 21, has appeared in five games for the Bison tallying one assist. The rookie played the previous three seasons in the OHL from 2021-24 accumulating 43 points (12G, 31A) in 189 career games splitting time with the Hamilton Bulldogs, Sarnia Sting, and the Guelph Storm. The 6-foot-6, 210lb native of Cambridge, ON was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the seventh round (202nd overall) of the 2021 NHL entry draft.

Sternschein, 26, has not appeared in a game this season after tallying four points (1G, 3A) in 13 games for Idaho last year. The 6-foot-2, 205lb right-handed shooter was claimed off waivers on last December from the Toledo Walleye. He spent the 2022-23 season splitting time with the Reading Royals and Wichita Thunder collecting three points (2G, 1A) in 21 games. The Syosset, NY native began his professional career in the ECHL with Jacksonville in 2022 totaling eight points (4G, 4A) in 11 games after finishing his graduate season of college hockey at Boston College where he notched three assists in 24 games.

The Steelheads are on the road in Rapid City Friday and Saturday night with puck drop at 7:05 p.m.

