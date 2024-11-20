First Game Ever against Knight Monsters this Afternoon

Stateline, NV- The Kansas City Mavericks (8-3-0-1) square off for the first time in franchise history against the Tahoe Knight Monsters (5-3-1-1) this afternoon in Stateline, Nevada. Once again, the Mavericks will take part in a Kids Day Game, with puck drop set for 10:30AM PST (12:30PM CST).

Crawford Climbs the Franchise Leaderboard

Mavericks defenseman Marcus Crawford reached a significant milestone last week, recording his 80th career assist in a Mavericks uniform. The assist, which came on Bradley Schoonbaert's game-winning goal against Wichita, moved Crawford into fourth place on the Mavericks' all-time assists leaderboard.

Borchardt Approaching Career Milestone

Cade Borchardt, the Mavericks leader in goals and points, is upcoming on a major achievement. With 97 career points, all scored while wearing a Mavericks jersey, Borchardt is just three points shy of reaching the 100-point milestone. His consistent contributions have been crucial to the team's success.

Noël Finding the Net

Defenseman David Noël is heating up offensively, currently riding a two-game goal streak. Over his last six games, Noël has tallied three points (2G, 1A), showcasing his ability to contribute on both ends of the ice.

Wright Making History

Rookie Charlie Wright has been making an impact, with two points (1G, 1A) in his last three games. Wright etched his name in Mavericks history last week when his overtime goal against Wichita marked the first time a Mavericks player scored his first professional goal in the extra frame.

LaFontaine Locks It Down

Goaltender Jack LaFontaine has been a wall in net recently, earning two shutouts in his last five starts. With a record of 3-1-0-1 during that stretch, LaFontaine has become a key factor in the Mavericks' early season success.

Dominance on the Road

The Mavericks have carried over their road dominance from last season, where they posted the best road record in ECHL history. This year, they have continued their success away from home with a stellar 6-1 record.

Knight Monsters Look to Rebound

The Knight Monsters enter this series after taking just one win in a three-game set against the Tulsa Oilers last week. They'll look to bounce back and make a statement in their first-ever meeting with the Mavericks.

