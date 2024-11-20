Big First Period Carries Mariners over Railers

PORTLAND, ME - On the back of a dominant first period, the Maine Mariners defeated the Worcester Railers 5-2 on Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Evan Vierling and Jimmy Lambert led the Maine offense with three points each.

Bruins prospect Drew Bavaro netted his first professional goal on the power play to open the scoring at 6:30 of the opening period. As the Mariners moved the puck around the umbrella, Bavaro ripped one past Railers netminder Henrik Tikkanen from the center point. At 9:02, the Mariners doubled their lead when Jimmy Lambert and Patrick Guay created a 2-on-1 in the neutral zone and Lambert fed Guay for his team-leading fifth goal of the season. Bennett Stockdale netted his first goal just over a minute later to make it 3-0, cashing a rebound near the left circle from a Christian Berger shot. At 16:23, Maine added a fourth goal when Evan Vierling threw a puck to the net that was deflected twice - first by Christian Sarlo, and then Wyllum Deveaux. The Mariners' four-goal first period matched their entire season output for the first period over the first 12 games. They outshot Worcester 21-1 in the period.

The Railers got on the board early in the 2nd period, as Lincoln Hatten potted a rebound at 3:35 of the middle frame. Worcester tilted the ice back a bit with a 16-6 shot advantage in the second, but Maine maintained a three-goal lead.

Still leading 4-1 with under five minutes to play, the Mariners went to the power play after a high sticking double minor against Matthew Kopperud. Evan Vierling ripped a short-side side past Tikkanen at 16:40 of the third to extend the lead to 5-1. Worcester's Cole Donhauser added a shorthanded goal in the final minute to bring the game to its 5-2 final.

Ryan Bischel turned aside 27 Worcester shots to earn his fourth win of the season. Tikkanen made 33 saves in the losing effort.

The Mariners (5-8-0) embark on a six-game road trip, starting next Saturday at Reading and continuing next week in Norfolk. The next home game is Sunday, December 8th at 3 PM against the Trois-Rivieres Lions - the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bath Savings, also featuring "Ugly Christmas Sweater" specialty jerseys and a winter beanie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Martin's Point Health Care. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

