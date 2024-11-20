Thunder Snaps Winless Skid on Wednesday Night

November 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder forward Ryan Finnegan

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned to the Air Capital to start a long homestand, knocking off Utah, 5-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Five different players found the back of the net while Braden Hache had two helpers. Aaron Dell earned his third win, stopping 26 shots.

Ryan Finnegan put the Thunder on the board first at 8:16 of the opening period. Carter Jones made a great pass to him near the Utah line. Finnegan fired a shot off the bar past Adam Scheel for his sixth of the year.

Joe Carroll increased the lead to 2-0 at 17:16. Luke Grainger slid past a defender near the right boards, skated near the goal line and found Carroll across the zone for his third of the season.

In the second, Utah scored twice in a 2:53 span to tie the game. Mick Messner cut the lead to 2-1 at 3:37 with a snapper from the high slot on the power play. Derek Daschke tied it at 5:30 with a wrist shot from the left point that got through traffic for his third of the season.

Kobe Walker re-gained the lead at 6:03 with his sixth of the year. Michal Stinil caught a pass near the left corner and fired it to the front of the net. Walker got just enough of the puck and it slid past the line before Scheel could stop it.

Jay Dickman tallied his eighth of the season at the 11-minute mark to make it 4-2. Wichita created a turnover at its own blueline that started an odd-man chance. Dickman wired a low shot that beat Scheel with helpers to Nolan Burke and Hache.

T.J. Lloyd tacked on his first pro goal at 15:49 of the third period to make it 5-2. He skated across the grain and beat Scheel from the left circle.

With the victory, the Thunder snapped a six-game winless skid. Nolan Kneen led all skaters with a +4 rating. Hache and Stinil were both +3. Carroll led all shooters with eight shots on net. Walker has three goals in his last three outings.

Wichita went 0-for-1 on the power play. Utah was 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder returns home tomorrow night to host the Grizzlies with the opening faceoff at 7:05 p.m.

