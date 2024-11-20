Nominations Open for Sixth Annual Barnes Award

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and Teamsters Local 340 are now accepting nominations for the 2025 Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award. Given annually to a local fire to EMS responder, the award is in memory of a Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes, who lost his life in the line of duty five years ago, at the age of 32.

During a fire rescue effort in Berwick, Maine in March of 2019, Captain Joel Barnes sustained fatal injuries following a heroic act of saving the life of a fellow firefighter. A week after he passed, a memorial service was held at the Cross Insurance Arena, with over 7,000 people in attendance.

As the 2019-20 season began, the Mariners, Teamsters Local 340, and Berwick Firefighters Association teamed up to create the Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award. The award sought to recognize a Maine first responder who best embodies the heroism and passion for the community shared by Barnes. On March 1 st, 2020, exactly one year after Barnes' passing, Matt St. Pierre of the Hampden Fire Department became the first recipient of the award.

Maine Mariners employees, Teamster members, and the Berwick Firefighters Association have utilized the following criteria in naming an annual winner:

Active or recently retired Fire and EMS responders in the state of Maine with three or more years of service, who "demonstrate outstanding professionalism and service to their community, and a commitment to promoting life safety education."

The full list of award winners is below:

2020: Matt St. Pierre (Hampden Fire Department)

2021: Robert Dorr (Ellsworth Fire Department)

2022: Josh Pobrislo (South Portland Fire Department)

2023: Stacy Blaquiere (Paris/Oxford/Casco Fire Department, PACE Ambulance)

2024: Michael Robitaille (Yarmouth Fire-Rescue)

"The Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award is something I look forward to each year," said Mariners C.E.O. Adam Goldberg. "I am lucky enough to get to speak with some of the nominees and it is so comforting knowing how many great, selfless people there are in Maine. The Mariners are proud to recognize these wonderful community members in the name of Captain Barnes and his heroism."

Nominations for the award will be accepted through the Mariners website until February 1 st, 2025 at 5 PM and this year's winner will be announced at the Mariners game on Saturday, March 8 th at 6 PM against the Reading Royals. The announcement will come in conjunction with the annual Captain Joel Barnes Memorial Tournament which is set for Sunday, March 9 th. Unlike in past years, the field is open to everyone, not just first responders. Teams that would like to sign up for the tournament can contact Pat Sullivan here. All participants must be 18 or older.

