Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Night Battle in Wichita

November 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (5-4-1, 11 points, .550 point %) @ Wichita Thunder (6-7-1, 13 points, .464 point %)

Date: November 20, 2024 Venue : INTRUST Bank Arena Game Time: 6:05 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12609811-2024-utah-grizzlies-vs-wichita-thunder?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio : Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: November 27, 2024 - Indy at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Wednesday's Matchup

It's the opener of a three-game series at Wichita. It's the first of nine regular season meetings between the clubs. Utah is 12-2 over the past three seasons vs Wichita.

The Grizzlies have been a high scoring team at Maverik Center as they have 17 goals in 4 home games this season.

Utah is averaging 3.60 goals per game, which ranks 4th in the leauge. The Grizzlies are averaging 36.10 shots per game, which ranks 2nd in the league. The Grizzlies have the fewest penalty minutes in the league with 70 (7.00 per game). Utah is 3-0 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 4-1-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is outshooting opponents 131 to 110 in the second periods this season. The Grizzlies have scored 4 or more goals in 6 of 10 games this season.

Adam Scheel leads the league in minutes (555) and saves (269). Gianni Fairbrother leads all league defenseman with 5 goals. All 5 of the goals have come against Allen. Fairbrother has 8 points (5g, 3a) in 7 games in November. Derek Daschke is 6th among league defenseman with 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists). Daschke scored the OT GWG at Allen on Nov. 16. Daschke is tied for 4th among league defenseman with 39 shots on goal. Daschke has a point in 7 of 10 games. Daschke has 29 shots on goal over his last 6 games. Cole Gallant has 6 assists in his last 4 games. Gallant has a current 4 game assist streak. Gallant has 3 or more shots in 5 straight games. Gallant has an assist in 5 straight road games. Mick Messner has 16 shots on goal over his last 3 games.

Games This Road Trip

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Utah 1 Allen 3 - Gianni Fairbrother scored the game tying goal 12:46 into the third period. Brayden Watts scored the game winner for Allen 16:30 into the third. Allen outshot Utah 37 to 27. Allen went 1 for 3 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3.

Friday, November 15, 2024 - Utah 2 Allen 3 (Overtime) - Adam Berg and Bryan Yoon each scored a goal for Utah. Allen got 2 goals and 1 assist from Brayden Watts, including the game winner 6:31 into overtime. Utah outshot Allen 47 to 37. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play, Allen was 1 for 2. Mick Messner led Utah with 6 shots on goal.

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Utah 5 Allen 4 (Overtime) - Derek Daschke scored an overtime power play goal 5:38 in. Daschke had 1 goal and 2 assists. Cole Gallant had 3 assists. Mick Messner had 1 goal and 1 assist. Briley Wood had 2 assists. Aaron Aragon, Gianni Fairbrother and Luke Manning each scored a goal for Utah. The Grizzlies outshot the Americans 44 to 36. Adam Scheel stopped 32 of 36 in the win.

Wednesday - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

Friday, November 22, 2024 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Utah at Tulsa. 2:05 pm. BOK Center.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Recent Transactions: Adam Berg Scores in His Return to the Grizzlies

Adam Berg made his Grizzlies 2024-25 debut on November 15th at Allen and he scored a goal in his first shift which came 3:08 into the first period. Berg also drew an Allen penalty at the end of regulation, giving Utah an overtime power play. Berg is wearing number 19 for the Grizzlies this season. Last year he was number 14. Berg wore number 39 earlier this season with the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers. That was also the number he wore in 27 games as a member of the Cincinnati Cyclones.

November 15 - The Colorado Eagles recall goaltender Jake Barczewski from Utah.

November 14 - The Utah Grizzlies are reuniting with forward Adam Berg as he signs with the club after starting the season with the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers. Berg played in 9 games with the Panthers this season, scoring 1 assist. Berg was a teammate in Nottingham with 2023-24 Grizzlies defenseman Quinn Wichers. He was also a teammate in Nottingham with Logan Neilson, the brother of current Grizzlies forward Cade Neilson.

Last season Berg scored 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists) in 50 games with the Grizzlies. His best month came in January 2023 where he scored 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists) in 13 games. Berg also has 27 games of ECHL experience with the Cincinnati Cyclones. He played his college hockey at Brock University from 2018-2023. He was outstanding in his senior season at Brock, scoring 15 goals and 14 assists in 24 games.

November 9 - Grizzlies sign forward Reed Morison. Morrison played at the University of Western Ontario in USports, scoring 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 85 games from 2019-2024. Morrison is a native of Calgary, Alberta. Morrison played five seasons of junior hockey with the AJHL's Calgary Canucks and Fort McMurray Oil Barons, and the WHL's Portland Winterhawks and Kootenay Ice. Morrison signed with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on September 12, 2024 and was released on October 30, 2024.

November 4 - Forward Neil Shea was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Shea has a goal in all 5 games with Utah this season. Shea has 1 goal and 2 assists in 6 games with the Eagles.

Grizzlies Player Notes

#3 Craig Armstrong has 15 shots on goal through 10 games. Armstrong was a +2 on Nov. 9 vs Tahoe and he leads all Grizzlies forwards with a +4 for the season.

#4 Bryan Yoon has a point in 6 of his first 10 games this season (3g, 3a). Yoon has a 17.6 shooting % (3 for 17).

#5 Derek Daschke leads the team in assists (9), points (11) and shots on goal (39). Daschke has 11 points in 10 games (2 goals, 9 assists). Daschke has a point in 7 of his 10 games. He leads Grizzlies defenseman with a +4 rating. Daschke leads Utah with 4 power play points (1g, 3a). Daschke has 3 or more shots in 8 of 10 games.

#10 Mick Messner has 4 goals and 5 assists in 10 games this season. Messner has a point in 6 of his 10 games. He has 1 goal and 5 assists in his last 6 games. Messner has 14 shots on goal over his last 2 games. Messner leads all Grizzlies forwards with 37 shots.

#11 Cameron Buhl was the number 1 star on Nov. 9 vs Tahoe as he scored the game tying and game winning goals in the third period. Buhl has 3 goals this season, all of them assisted by Dylan Fitze.

#12 Blake Wells was injured on opening night at Idaho (October 18th) and is out with an upper body injury.

#13 Dylan Fitze scored three points in the third period on November 9 vs Tahoe (1 goal, 2 assists). Fitze has assisted in all 3 of Cameron Buhl's goals. Fitze has 5 points (2g, 3a) in his last 5 games.

#14 Briley Wood has a point in 5 of his last 9 games. Wood got in his first pro fight vs Riley Ginnell on Nov. 9 at Allen.

#15 Aaron Aragon scored his first goal of the season on Nov. 16 at Allen.

#16 Luke Manning has a point in 6 of his last 9 games (2g, 6a). Manning is tied for the club lead with 3 power play assists. Manning has 3 or more shots in 5 different games this season.

#17 Reed Lebster leads Utah with 2 power play goals. Lebster has 2 or more shots in 8 of his 9 games with Utah and 3 or more shots in 6 different games.

#19 Adam Berg scored a goal in his first shift in his return to the club 3:08 into the first period on Nov. 15 at Allen. Berg reunites with Utah after playing in 9 games with the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers. Berg scored 9 goals and 14 assists in 50 games with the Grizzlies last season.

#20 Chase Hartje has played in 3 games this season, acting as a forward in each of his first 2 games.

#23 Kade Jensen scored his first pro goal at Rapid City on October 25, 2024. That night Jensen had 1 goal and 1 assist. Jensen has 2 goals and 1 assist in 10 games this season.

#24 Gianni Fairbrother has 5 goals and 3 assists in his last 7 games. All 5 of his goals this season have come against Allen. Fairbrother had 2 goals, 1 assist and 8 shots on goal vs Allen on Nov. 2. He was named Grizzlies Captain on October 23rd. It's the third straight season that a defenseman has been named Grizzlies captain (Josh Wesley 2023-24, Connor McDonald 2022-23). Fairbrother scored a goal which turned out to be the game winner in his first game as Utah's captain on Nov. 1.

#25 Cole Gallant has an assist in 4 straight games and 9 assists in his last 9 games. He had 3 assists at Allen on November 16. Gallant is tied with Armstrong for the club lead in plus/minus (+4) Gallant has 18 shots in his last 5 games.

#26 Tyson Upper tied for a season high with 3 shots at Allen on Nov. 9.

#27 Cade Neilson scored a goal in his pro debut on Nov. 1st vs Allen. Neilson got into a fight halfway through the first period on Nov. 2. Neilson got his first north American pro assist on Nov. 9 vs Tahoe. Neilson had 1 assist in 4 games with the EIHL's Glasgow Clan this season. Neilson has a point in 3 of his 7 games with Utah.

#28 Kabore Dunn has 1 assist this season (Oct. 26 at Rapid City). Dunn has 8 shots on goal this season, with 4 coming on Oct. 26 at RC.

#34 Adam Scheel leads the league in saves (269) and minutes (555). Scheel has started 9 of Utah's 10 games.

#42 Nick Pastorious leads Utah with 18 penalty minutes this season. He has 5 shots on goal and 1 assist

#74 James Shearer has 3 assists this season. He has been paired up with Gianni Fairbrother to start the season. In 77 career games with Utah he has 9 goals, 28 assists and a +12 rating.

Grizzlies Team Notes

The Grizzlies have been a high scoring team at Maverik Center as they have 17 goals in 4 home games this season.

Utah is averaging 3.60 goals per game, which ranks 4th in the leauge. The Grizzlies are averaging 36.10 shots per game, which ranks 2nd in the league. The Grizzlies have the fewest penalty minutes in the league with 70 (7.00 per game). Utah is 3-0 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 4-1-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is outshooting opponents 131 to 110 in the second periods this season.

Grizzlies/Thunder Connections

Thunder goaltender Aaron Dell played in 29 games with the Grizzlies during the 2013-14 season. He had a record of 19-7-3 with a 2.14 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. Dell has appeared in 130 NHL games over a 7 season stretch from 2016-2023. 111 of Dell's 130 games came as a member of the San Jose Sharks. Thunder goaltender Trevor Gorsuch played in 6 games for Utah in the 2020-21 season. Gorsuch had a 2-2-1 record with a 2.89 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

Grizzlies Trivia

Which former Grizzlies goaltender has appeared in the most NHL games? The answer is Mike Smith, who appeared in 670 NHL games from 2006-2022. Smith had an NHL career record of 299-263-78 with a 2.70 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. Smith played in 32 games total with the Grizzlies, 11 in the 2002-03 season and 21 games in the 2003-04 campaign. Smith had a record of 13-18 with Utah and a .908 save percentage.

Don Beaupre played in 666 NHL games in his career. Beaupre appeared in 4 games with the 1996-97 Grizzlies and 7 games with the 1983-84 Salt Lake Golden Eagles.

Aaron Dell has played in 130 NHL games in his career. The former Grizzlies goaltender who has appeared in the most NHL games in Tommy Salo, who led the Grizzlies to the 1996 Turner Cup. Salo appeared in 526 NHL games in his career, earning a record of 210-225-73. Salo had an NHL career 2.55 GAA and a .905 save percentage from 1995-2004.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (15): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Reed Morison, Cade Neilson, Nick Pastorious, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (8): Derek Daschke, Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Chase Hartje, Kade Jensen, Kyle Pow, James Shearer, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (2): Vincent Duplessis, Adam Scheel.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 5-4-1

Home record: 2-2

Road record : 3-2-1

Win percentage : .550

Standings Points : 11

Last 10 : 5-4-1

Goals per game : 3.60 (5th) Goals for : 36

Goals against per game : 3.90 (28th) Goals Against : 39

Shots per game : 36.10 (2nd)

Shots against per game : 33.70 (24th)

Power Play : 6 for 30 - 20.0 % (Tied 10th)

Penalty Kill : 12 for 21 - 57.1 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 70. 7.00 per game. (Fewest penalty minutes in the league).

Shorthanded Goals : 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 1.

Record When Scoring First: 3-1-1.

Opposition Scores First : 2-3.

Record in One Goal Games : 2-0-1

Games Decided Past Regulation : 2-0-1

Team Leaders

Goals : Gianni Fairbrother/Neil Shea (5)

Assists : Derek Daschke (9)

Points : Daschke (11)

Plus/Minus : Craig Armstrong/Cole Gallant (+4)

PIM : Nick Pastorious (18)

Power Play Points : Daschke (4)

Power Play Goals : Reed Lebster (2)

Power Play Assists : Daschke/Manning (3)

Shots on Goal : Daschke (39)

Shooting Percentage : Gianni Fairbrother (20.0 %) - Minimum 20 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Cameron Buhl/Derek Daschke/Gianni Fairbrother/Kade Jensen (1)

Wins : Adam Scheel (5)

Save %: Adam Scheel (.897)

Goals Against Average : Scheel (3.35)

Shutouts: (0)

Streaks

Goals: Aaron Aragon, Derek Daschke. Gianni Fairbrother, Luke Manning, Mick Messner (1)

Assists: Cole Gallant (4) Derek Daschke (2)

Points (2 or more): Gallant (4), Fairbrother (3) Daschke (2)

Multiple Point Games

3 - Derek Daschke, Mick Messner

2 - Luke Manning, Neil Shea, Briley Wood

1 - Cameron Buhl, Gianni Fairbrother, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Kade Jensen, Reed Lebster

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.