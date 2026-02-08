G League Iowa Wolves

Jules Bernard Posts TRIPLE-DOUBLE 30 PTS 13 REB 13 AST

Published on February 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves YouTube Video


Check out the Iowa Wolves Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



NBA G League Stories from February 7, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central