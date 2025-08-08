Joseph Paintsil FIRST MINUTE GOAL!!: LA Galaxy Pushing for Leagues Cup Quarterfinal Spot
August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
Check out the LA Galaxy Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2025
- LA Galaxy Advance to Quarterfinals of Leagues Cup 2025 with 4-0 Shutout Win over Club Santos Laguna - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Edged by Chivas Guadalajara 2-1 - FC Cincinnati
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC - 10th Anniversary Night - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Advance to Quarterfinals of Leagues Cup 2025 with 4-0 Shutout Win over Club Santos Laguna
- LA Galaxy Conclude Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Campaign by Hosting LIGA MX Side Club Santos Laguna Thursday, August 7
- LA Galaxy Weekly
- LA Galaxy Earn Point in Penalty-Kick Shootout Loss to Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 Clash
- LA Galaxy Continue Leagues Cup 2025 Campaign by Hosting LIGA MX Side Cruz Azul at Dignity Health Sports Park Sunday, August 3