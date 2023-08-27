Jones Fans Season-High as Indians Earn Series Victory

August 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Jared Jones fanned a season-high 10 batters in 6.0 one-run innings, and a trio of relievers followed with a combined 3.0 perfect innings to clinch Sunday's series-finale victory for the Indianapolis Indians over the Iowa Cubs at Victory Field, 2-1.

Jones (W, 3-3) earned the third double-digit strikeout performance of his career and first since fanning 10 batters on May 28, 2022, with High-A Greensboro at Asheville. He is the second Indians pitcher with 10-plus strikeouts in a game this season, following Quinn Priester's 11 strikeouts on June 24 vs. Columbus.

The Indians (59-65, 26-24) jumped out to an early lead in the second inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, backstop Grant Koch came up big with a bloop single into center field off Shane Greene (L, 1-1) to plate the Indians' only two runs of the contest. Koch's run-scoring knock was his first of three hits on the day.

Jones' lone blemish came on a solo home run by David Bote in the fifth inning. Kyle Nicolas, Yohan Ramirez and Hunter Stratton (S, 6) combined to stifle the Iowa (70-53, 27-23) offense to the finish. Nicolas entered in relief of Jones for a scoreless seventh - his fifth consecutive scoreless outing (6.1ip) - before Ramirez's perfect eighth and Stratton slammed the door in the ninth inning.

Stratton's ninth-inning save was his fourth in as many chances in August. The right-hander has not allowed a run in 10 relief appearances this month, compiling an 11.1 scoreless inning streak. He's held opponents without a hit in nine of 10 appearances and hitters are 1-for-35.

The Indians will head to Sahlen Field on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET to match up with the Buffalo Bisons for the first time since 2019. RHP Mitch White (0-2, 9.20) will take the hill for Buffalo. Indy has yet to name a starter.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.