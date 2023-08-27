Jones Fans Season-High as Indians Earn Series Victory
August 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Jared Jones fanned a season-high 10 batters in 6.0 one-run innings, and a trio of relievers followed with a combined 3.0 perfect innings to clinch Sunday's series-finale victory for the Indianapolis Indians over the Iowa Cubs at Victory Field, 2-1.
Jones (W, 3-3) earned the third double-digit strikeout performance of his career and first since fanning 10 batters on May 28, 2022, with High-A Greensboro at Asheville. He is the second Indians pitcher with 10-plus strikeouts in a game this season, following Quinn Priester's 11 strikeouts on June 24 vs. Columbus.
The Indians (59-65, 26-24) jumped out to an early lead in the second inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, backstop Grant Koch came up big with a bloop single into center field off Shane Greene (L, 1-1) to plate the Indians' only two runs of the contest. Koch's run-scoring knock was his first of three hits on the day.
Jones' lone blemish came on a solo home run by David Bote in the fifth inning. Kyle Nicolas, Yohan Ramirez and Hunter Stratton (S, 6) combined to stifle the Iowa (70-53, 27-23) offense to the finish. Nicolas entered in relief of Jones for a scoreless seventh - his fifth consecutive scoreless outing (6.1ip) - before Ramirez's perfect eighth and Stratton slammed the door in the ninth inning.
Stratton's ninth-inning save was his fourth in as many chances in August. The right-hander has not allowed a run in 10 relief appearances this month, compiling an 11.1 scoreless inning streak. He's held opponents without a hit in nine of 10 appearances and hitters are 1-for-35.
The Indians will head to Sahlen Field on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET to match up with the Buffalo Bisons for the first time since 2019. RHP Mitch White (0-2, 9.20) will take the hill for Buffalo. Indy has yet to name a starter.
