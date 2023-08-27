Durham Drops Norfolk 3-1
August 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
NORFOLK, VA - Bulls right fielder Diego Infante, first baseman Johan Lopez and catcher Logan Driscoll all drove in runs as part of a three-run fourth frame while Durham pitchers Taj Bradley, Carlos Garcia, Enmanuel Mejia, and Trevor Brigden combined to allow just three hits in a 3-1 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.
DH Austin Shenton smashed a double down the right field line and came across via Infante's RBI double to the center field wall to put the Bulls ahead 1-0. Lopez would then drop a bloop run-scoring single to right before Driscoll ripped an RBI single to right to extend the advantage to three. The Tides would then get their only score in the last of the fourth to cut Durham's deficit to two.
Infante (2-4, R, 2B, RBI) was the lone batter from either side to post a multi-hit effort. Shenton's double was his 43rdd hit since joining Durham, with 28 of those knocks going for extra bases including 17 doubles and 11 home runs.
Garcia (3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 SO), Mejia (1.0 IP, 2 BB) and Brigden (1.0 IP, 1 SO) combined for the final five innings in support of Bradley (4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), with Garcia earning the victory after three scoreless frames, and Brigden notching the save. Tides starter Chayce McDermott (3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO), meanwhile, suffered the defeat.
Following an off day on Monday, the Bulls return home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, August 29 to begin a six-game homestand with the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 6:35pm. Tickets for that game and all remaining 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.
