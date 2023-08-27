RailRiders Top Lehigh Valley again to Tighten Playoff Race

Moosic, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs 6-4 on Sunday afternoon. The home team took six wins on the week to get just two games back of first place in the International League.

The teams worked a pitcher's duel early in the game on the series finale.

The Iron Pigs got a one run advantage off the bat of Cal Stevenson in the third inning.

The RailRiders didn't get on the board until the bottom of the sixth inning. Jasson Dominguez drew a walk and came home on Austin Wells opposite shot into left field. It was 2-1 SWB.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added some insurance in the next frame. Franchy Cordero was hit by a pitch and Jamie Westbrook reached on an error. Brandon Lockridge laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to push them both into scoring position. Then Jesus Bastidas ran out an infield single to drive in a run. Estevan Florial followed with one of his own to keep the line moving. Dominguez smoked his first triple in Triple-A to plate two more runs for a 6-1 advantage.

Clayton Beeter tossed five and two thirds' innings of one run ball. He struck out five on 99 pitches. Nick Ramirez (W, 1-0) and Matt Krook combined for scoreless outings. Greg Weissert (S, 10) got the final two outs in the game stranding two on the basepaths.

Michael Plassmeyer pitched four shutout innings in the start. Tyler McKay had one clean frame out of the bullpen. Jeremy Walker (L, 5-2) allowed the go-ahead homer to Wells.

After Monday off, the RailRiders will travel to Rochester to begin a two-week road trip. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will play one final time at PNC Field this summer from September 12 -17 against Buffalo.

