Series Finale Doesn't Go Tides Way In Loss

August 27, 2023







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (76-49) fell to the Durham Bulls (70-56), 3-1, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The Tides finish the week with a 4-2 series win, and a 15-6 record against Durham this season.

Durham scored all three of their runs in the third inning. Diego Infante broke the scoring open with an RBI double. Johan Lopez followed him with an RBI single. Their final run scored when Logan Driscol knocked an RBI single, putting the Bulls up 3-0.

The Tides were able to answer in the bottom-half of the inning when Joey Ortiz blasted a solo home run. It was the ninth of the season for him to cut the Bulls lead to 3-1.

The Bulls bullpen would hold off the Tides from there, getting three scoreless innings from the eventual winning pitcher Carlos Garcia. Enmanuel Mejia earned a hold in the eighth and Trevor Brigden earned the save in the ninth to win the game 3-1.

After a scheduled day off tomorrow, the Tides head to Worcester for a six-game series, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Neither team has announced a starter for Tuesday.

POSTGAME NOTES

JoJo's Mojo: The lone run producer for the Tides today was Joey Ortiz, who went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk...it was an opposite field home run, which has been the case for four of his nine home runs.

