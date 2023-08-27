Querecuto Shines as Redbirds Secure Series Split with Sunday Win at Knights

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game road trip with a 7-5 win at the Charlotte Knights at Truist Park on Sunday afternoon.

Left fielder Juniel Querecuto came to the plate in high-leverage situation multiple times throughout the game and came through for Memphis each time. Querecuto tied the game with a single in the third, tied it with a two-run home run in the seventh and gave the Redbirds an insurance run with a single in the ninth.

The switch-hitter finished the afternoon 3-for-5 with a run scored, home run and four RBIs. Second baseman Jose Fermin gave Memphis its first lead in the eighth inning with a solo home run. Fermin went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and the home run.

Gordon Graceffo allowed one run on three hits in 3.0 innings in his Sunday start. The right-handed pitcher tossed 79 pitches, walked three and struck out four. Chris Roycroft (4-2) earned the win with 2.0 relief innings while Dalton Roach (S, 4) did not allow a run in 2.0 innings to earn the save.

The Redbirds (62-64) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, Aug. 29 to begin a six-game homestand at 6:45p.m. CDT against the Gwinnett Stripers.

