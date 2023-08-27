Bats Lose 6-1 to Toledo

LOUISVILLE, KY - Levi Stoudt turns in five strong innings and Jhonny Pereda extends his on base streak to 23 games as the Louisville Bats (65-59) drop the final game of their series with the Toledo Mud Hens (59-66) by a final score of 6-1.

After opening the bottom of the second with a leadoff double and then advancing to third on a balk, Jason Vosler scored the first run of the ballgame thanks to a sacrifice fly by Matt Reynolds, which gave the Bats a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, the Mud Hens grabbed their first lead of the ballgame, plating two runs on a bases loaded single. They would tack on an additional run the following frame via a solo home run to extend their lead to 3-1 through five innings.

Louisville right hander Levi Stoudt (3-6, 6.85) would work through the homer to turn in a strong start, striking out three over five innings of work and surrendering three earned runs.

Two more runs came across for Toledo in the top of the sixth behind four base hits including a homer to stretch their lead to 5-1 through six.

An insurance run for the Mud Hens in the top of the ninth extended their lead to 6-1, where it would hold through the Bats final turn at the plate.

The Bats will travel to Omaha following an off day Monday for a six game series with the Storm Chasers. First pitch for game one is set for Tuesday at 7:35 pm EST with Christian Roa (4-8, 5.49) expected to toe the rubber for Louisville.

