Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 8.27

Worcester Red Sox (31-19, 70-55) 12, Rochester Red Wings (22-28, 56-67) 1

Sunday, August 27th, 2023 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: WOR 12, ROC 1

WP: Brandon Walter (2-5, 4.75)

LP: Roddery Munoz (0-3, 9.28)

SV:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Worcester 3 0 0 2 1 0 4 2 0 12 13 0

Rochester 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 0

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:06 pm

Temperature: 69°F

Time of Game: 2:37

Attendance: 5,785

HOME RUNS:

WOR - Ceddanne Rafaela (14) two-run off RHP Roddery Munoz in the 4th (count: 0-0) to right field

WOR - Bobby Dalbec (31) solo off LHP Anthony Banda in the 5th (count: 2-1) to center field

WOR - Yu Chang (2) solo off RHP Daniel Mengden in the 8th (count: 0-2) to right field

STARTING PITCHERS:

LHP Brandon Walter: (2-5, 4.75) 7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO, 0 HR, 26 BF, 97/64 (P/S), left up 10-1

RHP Roddery Munoz: (0-3, 9.28) 4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO, 1 HR, 20 BF, 77/43 (P/S), left down 5-1

CHALLENGE INFORMATION:

WOR: 3-for-4

ROC: 1-for-4

RED WINGS NOTES

RICHIE RICH: SS RICHIE MARTIN logged a triple in today's contest, going 1-for-4 with an RBI...he has now hit safely in five of the six games in the series, going 7-for-22 (.318) with a home run, a triple, a double, five RBI, and a walk this week...

Martin is now hitting .326 (14-for-43) over his last 13 games since 8/11, after going 4-for-31 (.129) through the first nine games of August (8/1-10).

NOT ONE, NOT TWO, NOT THREE...: After scoring in the eighth inning tonight, the Wings have now scored a run in 116 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 52 games ahead of second place (JAX, 73)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Red Wings team has done so since at least 1997....

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

HILL YEAH: CF DEREK HILL made his return to the lineup after he was reinstated from the Injured List earlier today, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles...the multi-hit performance is his 22nd of the season, third-most on the active roster behind TRAVIS BLANKENHORN (24) and DARREN BAKER (24)...

THE BAKE SHOW: 2B DARREN BAKER extended his hitting streak to a team-leading six games this afternoon, going 1-for-4...the California native went 9-for-21 in the series (.429), collecting a hit in all six games against the WooSox...

This is his third hitting streak of at least six games this season after logging a hit in six-straight (4/11-16), and 13-straight (5/19-7/14).

SQUARE UP: 3B ERICK MEJIA went 1-for-4 this afternoon with a single that was laced off the bat at 107.4 MPH, the hardest hit ball by the Red Wings offense...Rochester hit five balls over 100 MPH this afternoon compared to Worcester's 10...

54.8% of Rochester batted balls were of the hard hit variety (95+ MPH), compared to Worcester's 31.8%.

WOOSOX NOTES

BOBBY BIG FLY: RF Bobby Dalbec went 4-for-4, with a home run, triple, three RBI and two runs scored, finishing just a double shy of the cycle...Dalbec's fifth-inning homer now puts him one home run away from tying his career high (32) which came in 2018 between High-A Salem (26) and Double-A Portland (6)...

Dalbec and Luken Baker (MEM, 33) are the only two players in the International League with 30 or more homers.

Dalbec hit three balls with exit velocities registering over 100 MPH in the Woo Sox win...his only recorded out tonight was a sacrifice fly to center field at 102.1 MPH...both of his singles this afternoon came off the bat at 68.3, and 43.5 MPH.

NEXT GAME

Scranton/WB vs. Rochester

Tuesday, August 29th

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

RHP Mitch Spence (8-6, 4.59) vs. LHP Alemao Hernandez (0-1, 8.22)

