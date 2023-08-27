Myers, Johnston Power Jumbo Shrimp to Series Split

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Dane Myers and Troy Johnston each homered on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp earned a series split by besting the Columbus Clippers 8-3 at Huntington Park.

With the score tied at two, Jacob Amaya, Jordan Groshans and Santiago Chavez each singled with one out off Columbus (56-67, 23-26) starter Joey Cantillo (4-3). Amaya scored on an RBI ground out from Jake Mangum to put Jacksonville (60-65, 28-23) ahead. Johnston followed by bashing a home run to make it 6-2. The knock extended his on-base streak to 28 games, the longest such streak for a Jacksonville batter since 2015.

The Clippers tried to fight back into it in the fifth. Jumbo Shrimp starter Ryan Weathers (2-0) walked Chris Roller with one out and then ceded a base hit to Brayan Rocchio. Two batters later, David Fry's RBI single drew Columbus within 6-3.

The Jumbo Shrimp were able to put the game out of reach in the seventh. Xavier Edwards and Myers each singled with one out. After a strikeout, Peyton Burdick smacked a two-run triple to widen the gap to 8-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Zack Collins hit an RBI single for the Clippers, who could get no closer than 8-4.

The game was a seesaw affair inititally. Burdick doubled with one out in a scoreless second. Following a ground out, Groshans walked. Chavez then muscled a bloop base hit down the left field line to plate Burdick for the game's first run.

In the bottom of the second, Johnathan Rodriguez doubled off the center field wall to lead off. He scored two batters later on Micah Pries' RBI single.

The teams traded home runs in the third, with Myers going yard in the top of the inning and Jose Tena hitting a solo shot in the bottom of the frame.

Jacksonville returns home to 121 Financial Ballpark for Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. contest that begins a six-game series with the Charlotte Knights. LHP Daniel Castano (3-1, 4.34 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.

Tuesday's game is a Purr In The Park, meaning cats get in free as long as their human companion buys a tickets. All cats must be on a leash or in cat carriers. Additionally, on a Community First Credit Union Two For Tuesday, tickets are 2-for-1 at the Miller Electric Box Office when using a Community First Credit Union card.

